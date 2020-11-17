Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Culottes in an Oversize Trench & Foil-Stamped Sneakers

Katie Holmes made a case for a retro style of pants this week as she ran errands with her beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Sporting an Evolvetogether face mask, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna stepped out in Manhattan yesterday modeling an oversize camel coat, a soft sweater and denim-inspired culottes. Culottes reentered the fashion in the 1960s, favored by the likes of Twiggy, and continued to spur interest in the biggest style icons across the next few decades — Princess Diana even donned the silhouette on a few occasions in the 1980s. The pants are best described as a split skirt, known for their modern-day mid-calf length and baggier form. Nowadays, though the bottoms remain disputed in terms of their appeal, you can find the silhouette on runways for Celine, Givenchy, Bottega Veneta and more hit brands.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. run errands out and about in New York, Nov. 17. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

To counter the looser fit of her pants, Holmes herself opted for her go-to sneakers courtesy of Common Projects.

The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels creates an easy to pair appeal, matchable to any ensemble as Holmes has proved time and time again. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. run errands out and about in New York, Nov. 17. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ Common Projects sneakers. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Common Projects Original Achilles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

