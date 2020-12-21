Katie Holmes Aces Winter Mom Style in Colorful Trench Coat and Sorel Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes brought out her favorite Sorel boots once again for a walk today in New York City.

This time, the actress styled her Lennox Hiker boots from the brand with a pair of wide-leg jeans, a black puffer jacket and a chunky, colorful trench coat while out and about.

Katie Holmes out and about on Dec. 21, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

The star continues to ace mom style by pairing conventional outfit choices that have functional elements. Holmes’ stylist, Allison Bornstein‘s approachable eye to fashion helps the “Dawson’s Creek” alumnus keep current, casual and cool.

The star bundled up for a brisk walk on the first day of winter. On her feet were a pair of lace-up Sorel Lennox Hiker boots that retail for $220 online.

Related Katie Holmes Braves the Snowstorm in a Cozy Peacoat & Gold-Coated Boots Katie Holmes Masters Easygoing Winter Style in Mom Jeans & Square-Toe Boots Katie Holmes Transforms Her Baggy Jeans for Winter in a Puffer Jacket & Sleek Booties

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Watch on FN

To buy: Sorel Lennox Hiker boots, $220; Zappos.com.

Holmes’ favorite Sorel boot features a waterproof leather upper and comes in two additional colorways. The heeled boot also has a grooved rubber sole for traction and a removable Ortholite insert for comfort. The stylish snow boot not only is chic but practical for taking on the slush and wintery mix.

Prior to Winter Storm Gail, which hit the East Coast last week, the actress wore a pricier boot while out and about from Frame.

Katie Holmes leaves Blick Art store in New York, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash News

Hailing from Spain, the tall leather boot retails for $728 and features a cork platform underneath a sturdy rubber sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Frame Le Canon Boot, $728; Nordstrom.com.

Looking to emulate Katie Holmes’ winter mom style? Try putting together your favorite pair of jeans, a classic trench coat and a pair of trendy boots. Any of the above will do or opt for one of 2020’s hottest trends, the square toe boot.

Last week, Holmes also stepped out in a pair of classic black boots, complete with a trendy square toe.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Dec. 15. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Don’t own a pair of your own? Try these simple black boots from Everlane. The low-heeled style is functional yet stylish thanks to the square toe silhouette.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: Everlane The Square Toe Chelsea Boot, $198; Everlane.com.

Want to see more of Katie Holmes’ street style throughout the years? Click through our gallery of Katie Holmes’ Best Street Style From 2004 Through 2020.