Katie Holmes’ Take on Mom-Chic Style Includes Baggy Jeans & All-White Sneakers

Katie Holmes explored the streets of New York today in a classic easygoing ensemble.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna stepped out in Manhattan earlier this afternoon in the perfect white t-shirt with layered chain jewelry for a glam touch. She furthered the look with a printed face mask, oversize shades and her favorite pair of wide-leg jeans; the pants resemble pairs that first became popular during the 1970s, following an evergrowing revitalization of retro trends amongst the fashion industry.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, July 17. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A close-up of Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for footwear, Holmes stayed comfortable in flat all-white leather sneakers. The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels resemble styles the actress has previously frequented from Common Projects. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, July 17. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ all-white sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

The “Batman Begins” star oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots.

With the warmer temperatures in New York, where the actress resides, Holmes began switching things up for her look. She kicked off the style transition as she ventured out in the city in March wearing a gray-on-gray outfit and has since expanded her summer style to include flowy dresses, bold yellow crop tops and even a set of mom jeans.

Earlier this week, Holmes stepped out in the city and pulled off the so-called “ugly sandal” trend. Teamed with a black scarf-style wrap dress, the “First Daughter” star joined the expansive list of celebrities and influencers switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

Katie Holmes sports a little black dress with “ugly” sandals in New York on July 15. CREDIT: MEGA Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

