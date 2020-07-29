Katie Holmes Masters Waist-Up Dressing In Mom Jeans, a Blouse & Tuxedo Vest For a Zoom Call

Katie Holmes gave a lesson in video call dressing yesterday as she promoted her upcoming film.

The actress, who stars in “The Secret: Dare to Dream” releasing on July 31, joined her first Zoom video meeting press junket for the movie. For the conference call, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna mastered waist-up dressing by layering on a ruffled blouse and a black tuxedo-style vest with a gold chain necklace and eye-catching earrings.

She balanced out the top-heavy look with her favorite classic light-wash mom jeans.

Katie Holmes preps for a Zoom call for her new film, July 28. CREDIT: Courtesy of Genevieve Herr/Instagram

Holmes chose similar mom jeans to match her perfect white T-shirt and layered chain jewelry in Manhattan earlier in July. She furthered the look with a printed face mask and oversize Prada shades as well as flat all-white leather sneakers. The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels resemble styles the actress has previously frequented from Common Projects. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, July 17. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A close-up of Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

The “Batman Begins” star oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

