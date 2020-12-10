×
Katie Holmes Transforms Her Baggy Jeans for Winter in a Puffer Jacket & Sleek Booties

By Claudia Miller
Katie Holmes stepped out in New York today in style to grab herself a treat at Little Cupcake Bakeshop.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna made her way across Nolita in her most beloved baggy jeans this afternoon, channeling the 1990s with her retro-inspired denim. To style her bottoms for winter, Holmes threw on a white T-shirt under a cropped black puffer jacket and a tie-dye face mask for a pop of color.

katie holmes, jeans, jacket, puffer, boots, mask, new york, style, shopping
Katie Holmes makes a bakery run out in New York, Dec. 10.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News
katie holmes, jeans, jacket, puffer, boots, mask, new york, style, shopping
A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On her feet, Holmes also recycled another staple in her closet: classic black boots. The sleek almond-toe design features smooth patent leather uppers all set atop a subtle block heel.

katie holmes, jeans, jacket, puffer, boots, mask, new york, style, shopping
Katie Holmes makes a bakery run out in New York, Dec. 10.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

katie holmes, jeans, jacket, puffer, boots, mask, new york, style, shopping
A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

Make sure your closet is ready for colder weather with these staple boots inspired by Katie Holmes.

black boots, booties, leather, franco sarto
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Franco Sarto Halford Booties, $70 (was $150).

black boots, booties, leather, dr martens
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens 2976 Boots, $150.

black boots, booties, leather, kenneth cole
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Salt Boots, $60 (was $109).

