Katie Holmes Transforms Her Baggy Jeans for Winter in a Puffer Jacket & Sleek Booties

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York today in style to grab herself a treat at Little Cupcake Bakeshop.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna made her way across Nolita in her most beloved baggy jeans this afternoon, channeling the 1990s with her retro-inspired denim. To style her bottoms for winter, Holmes threw on a white T-shirt under a cropped black puffer jacket and a tie-dye face mask for a pop of color.

Katie Holmes makes a bakery run out in New York, Dec. 10. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On her feet, Holmes also recycled another staple in her closet: classic black boots. The sleek almond-toe design features smooth patent leather uppers all set atop a subtle block heel.

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

