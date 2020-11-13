Katie Holmes Shows Her Take on Streetwear in an Oversize Hoodie, Mini Skirt & Classic Kicks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes made a surprise visit to a streetwear pop-up shop today and made sure to show off her own take on streetwear trends for the occasion.

Founded by three young fashion entrepreneurs, Overt Streetwear kicked off its preview at Blue & Cream shop in New York today and got a visit from none other than the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna herself. As seen in a video shared by the label, Holmes modeled its bird-adorned sweatshirt atop a black mini skirt.

The video also gave a peek at Holmes’ sneakers, a white low-top pair that resembled her go-to design from Common Projects.

Related Emily Ratajkowski Gives the Tie-Dye Trend a 'Bumpin' Twist in a Paneled Dress & Chain Sneakers Kourtney Kardashian Turns a Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Boots Cardi B & Reebok Release New Sneaker Collection That's Selling Out Fast

The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels creates an easy to pair appeal, matchable to any ensemble as Holmes has proved time and time again. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Watch on FN

Common Projects Original Achilles CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

For a more affordable twist on Katie Holmes’ sneaker style, try out these low-top styles for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse Runway Cable Platform Chucks, $75; Converse.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Low LE, $75; Nike.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Adidas Hoops 2.0, $60; Amazon.com.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Katie Holmes’ chic street style evolution throughout the years.