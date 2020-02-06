Katie Holmes’ Plunging Floral Midi Dress + Blue Pumps Have Major ’70s Vibes at Fendi NYFW Party

Katie Holmes went for a groovy look to Fendi’s New York Fashion Week party last night.

The 41-year-old actress wore a draped midi dress with a floral pattern throughout and a plunging neckline. The dress’ brown hues and silhouette harkened back to the 1970s, although the piece isn’t vintage — it’s from Fendi’s spring ’20 collection and available for pre-order on Fendi.com now with a $3,290 price tag.

Katie Holmes in a Fendi spring ’20 dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

A close-up shot of Katie Holmes’ blue heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

On her feet, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a pair of pointed-toe blue pumps with a low-cut topline and slim heel. She carried a buttery yellow Fendi Peekaboo handbag and accessorized with a crystal pendant.

The ’70s-esque look was put together with help from Allison Bornstein, the wardrobe stylist who has helped oversee Holmes’ transformation into style star status over the past few months. The dress and shoe pairing was a chic day-to-night styling combination, working just as well for the office as for a cocktail party.

Another standout ensemble at the event came courtesy of none other than Zendaya. The “Euphoria” star wore a cardigan sweater and button-down top from Fendi spring ’20. On her feet, the A-lister sported a pair of Christian Louboutin Frenchissima boots, an over-the knee silhouette with hook detailing and a black leather upper. The shoes sell on Net-a-Porter.com for around $2,600.

Zendaya in a Fendi spring ’20 look with Louboutin thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

