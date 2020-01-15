Katie Holmes Does an Unexpected Styling Fad in Leather Pants & Stilettos at Berlin Fashion Week

Katie Holmes tried out one of the most unexpected styling fads in recent memory at Marc Cain’s Berlin Fashion Week show yesterday, Jan. 14.

The actress, 41, wore a belted coat with fluffy accents straight off the Marc Cain runway, which she layered over a pair of leather pants.

But the on-trend aspect of Holmes’ look came down to her shoes. She appeared to be wearing a pair of strappy pumps layered over her pants — an unlikely trend that requires a bit more finessing than teaming strappy heels with a dress or skirt. However, the fad has achieved popularity among “It” girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Dua Lipa.

Holmes’ shoes were a pair of pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pumps, which featured low-cut sides, a detail that — along with the all-black ensemble — created the illusion of longer legs.

The “Batman Begins” star accessorized with a croc-print handbag and a pair of gold-tone earrings.

In 2019, Holmes enjoyed a resurgence of popularity as a style star, thanks to her trend-forward fashion choices. The A-lister made a big splash in some of the biggest fads of 2019, choosing big-toe sandals from Christian Louboutin, high-heeled thong sandals from Gianvito Rossi and leopard-print loafers from Manolo Blahnik.

