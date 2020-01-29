Katie Holmes Gives All Black a Trendy Twist With Puff Sleeves & Bow Sandals

Katie Holmes hit the streets of New York last night wearing an all-black look that still managed to stand out.

The 41-year-old actress wore an black satinlike jumpsuit from Carolina Herrera’s pre-fall 2020 line with dramatic sleeves — a current red carpet trend — as well as a low neckline and straight legs.

Katie Holmes in a black jumpsuit and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in New York, Jan. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes’ shoes were also all black, but they made a big impression nonetheless. The “Batman Begins” star wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti bow-embellished satin sandals with a 4-inch heel, an almond toe and a slip-on silhouette. Despite the New York chill, the open-toed silhouette exposed the feet and offered a look at Holmes’ pedicure.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes are available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for $750.

Related Swae Lee Wears Giuseppe Zanotti's Latest Men's Heels at the Grammys Serena Williams' Best Street Style Looks Marketing Plays: Kaia Gerber, Gigi & Bella Hadid Join the Moschino Rock Band + More News

Giuseppe Zanotti bow-embellished mules. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Holmes accessorized with a croc-print handbag, sparkling earrings and a bracelet on each wrist. The “Miss Meadows” lead wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo.

Katie Holmes in a black jumpsuit and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in New York, Jan. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

In 2019, Holmes enjoyed a resurgence of popularity as a style star, thanks to her trend-forward fashion choices. The A-lister made a big splash in some of the biggest fads of 2019, among them big-toe sandals from Christian Louboutin, high-heeled thong sandals from Gianvito Rossi and leopard-print loafers from Manolo Blahnik.

For off-duty appearances, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum has also been spotted in some more casual footwear, including all-white Common Projects sneakers, classic Ugg boots and Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see some of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Does an Unexpected Styling Fad in Leather Pants & Stilettos at Berlin Fashion Week

Katie Holmes’ Bundled-Up Birthday Look Includes a Fuzzy Coat + White Sneakers

Katie Holmes Pulls Off the Big Boot Trend at the Z100 Jingle Ball + Other Stars on the Red Carpet