Katie Holmes’ Worn-In Shoes & Slouchy Jeans Give Off Nonchalant Appeal

Katie Holmes showed off her laid-back style in the streets of New York this weekend as she ran errands across town.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped out to grab a few big items in Manhattan yesterday, holding tight to an oversize shopping bag as she walked in a The Who graphic t-shirt and dark-wash mom jeans.

Holmes almost risked a tumble, though, when it came down to her footwear. As she lugged the heavy items down the imperfect sidewalks of the city, the laces of Holmes’ white oxford shoes started to come untied, almost getting caught underfoot during her stroll. The already worn-in pair featured smooth monochromatic uppers with a contrasting brown outsole and block heel.

Her white shoes offer an easy alternative for her everyday sneaker style; the actress continuously models all-white pairs from Common Projects that retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com. She most recently opted for the sneakers when she stepped out in the city on Sept. 3, matching the silhouette to straight-leg jeans and a sweetheart neckline tank top.

The star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

