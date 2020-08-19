Katie Holmes’s Flannel, Wide-Leg Jeans & Go-To ‘Ugly’ Shoes Give Off Retro Mom Vibes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes looked straight out of the 1970s in her latest street style ensemble.

As she grabbed groceries in New York yesterday, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna teamed a green and blue checkered flannel with her favorite high-rise jeans; the sustainably-made pair comes from Reformation and originally retails for $138 but is currently on sale for $83 at TheReformation.com.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Aug. 18. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black double-strap sandals. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

From under the long hem of her pants, the actress broke out her new favorite sandals: a black double-strap pair with smooth leather uppers, a wide footbed and adjustable metallic buckles. Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Holmes joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner and Chris Pine) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

Katie Holmes makes a grocery run out in New York, Aug. 18. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

The sleek design is quickly becoming her go-to silhouette for summer; she paired them to another mom-inspired look at the beginning of the month with her classic white T-shirt and a midi-length dark-wash denim skirt from Levi’s; similar designs retail for $90 on the brand’s website. She accessorized with a printed mask and Prada shades, too.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Aug. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

The star of the newly-released “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

