Katie Holmes Masters Easygoing Winter Style in Mom Jeans & Square-Toe Boots

By Claudia Miller
Katie Holmes may have just invested in a new quarantine activity.

The “Batman Begins” alumna stepped out in Manhattan this afternoon to purchase a guitar and made sure to break out her chicest winter attire for the cold-weather outing. The ensemble layered a cozy gray coat over a ribbed navy sweater and classic light-wash mom jeans.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Dec. 15.
CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA
A closer view of Katie Holmes’ square-toe boots.
CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

As she held tight to her new instrument, the actress also showed off her stylish footwear choice of the day. The sleek square-toe boots came with smooth leather uppers and a rounded block heel for stability.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old personality is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Katie Holmes’ standout street style looks throughout the year.s

