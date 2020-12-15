Katie Holmes Masters Easygoing Winter Style in Mom Jeans & Square-Toe Boots

Katie Holmes may have just invested in a new quarantine activity.

The “Batman Begins” alumna stepped out in Manhattan this afternoon to purchase a guitar and made sure to break out her chicest winter attire for the cold-weather outing. The ensemble layered a cozy gray coat over a ribbed navy sweater and classic light-wash mom jeans.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Dec. 15. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ square-toe boots. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

As she held tight to her new instrument, the actress also showed off her stylish footwear choice of the day. The sleek square-toe boots came with smooth leather uppers and a rounded block heel for stability.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old personality is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

