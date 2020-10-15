Katie Holmes Discovers the Perfect Effortless Fall Outfit With a Little Help From These Trending Boots

Katie Holmes may have just found one of the best effortless fall ensembles of the year and it’s surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

Stepping out in New York earlier today, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna opted for an easy gray collared top layered under cream wide-leg jeans and soft brown coat for the outing. The neutral-tone look came complete with a black leather bag and an affordable celeb-favorited face mask from Evolvetogether; a pack of seven masks retails for $9 on the brand’s website.

Katie Holmes out and about in Sorel boots in New York, Oct. 15. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics

When it came down to footwear, Holmes opted for one of the season’s biggest boot trends. Hiking boots, combat boots and work boots all fall in line with fall ’20 most favorite celebrity shoes with their chunky appeal and lace-up ease-of-wear; you can find the styles on everyone from J-Lo to Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner’s feet these past few weeks. Holmes’ specific pick comes from Sorel in the brand’s Lennox Hiker boot silhouette.

The design features contrast white laces atop a surprisingly waterproof suede nude upper; accented with a padded collar and a black studded midsole seam, the style is completed by a lugged heeled outsole for a stable step. Holmes’ choice of the Honest Beige colorway retails for $220 at Sorel.com.

Sorel Lennox Hiker boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

In addition to her buzzy boots, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

