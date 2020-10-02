Katie Holmes Is So ’90s in ‘Clueless’-Inspired Trousers With Gucci ‘Ace’ Bee Sneakers

Katie Holmes has provided us with an ample dose of sneaker street style looks this month while strolling through SoHo in New York with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Yesterday, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna was spotted in a sleek white tee and these ’90s-inspired yellow plaid trousers outfit. She accessorized combination with her go-to Sharkchaser medium Bubble handbag. The now sold-out purse retails for $710 on sharkerchaser.com.

CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Batman Begins” star opted for a classic pair of Gucci New Bee Ace sneakers in the white colorway. The shoes feature a low-top leather construction with the brand’s signature red and green stripe detail along the sides with golden bee embroidery and a coordinating green snakeskin heel tab.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes.

They retail for $600 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

Katie Holmes in Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The footwear sighting further proves that a low-top white leather sneaker continues to be the actress’ go-to daytime shoe. Earlier this week, Holmes was seen styling the Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker in the all-white colorway. She wore the minimalist sneakers with a midi-length floral dress.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York, Sept. 21. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

She also recently paired these sleek sneakers with a Frame blazer and oatmeal-colored jogger sweatpants as well as a simple white strapless top and blue jeans ensemble. The shoes retail for $425 and are available for purchase on nordstrom.com.

While this timeless sneaker silhouette appears to be the star’s casual shoe of choice, she also often is spotted wearing flat mules, including her beloved Gucci Jordaan Loafers and this chic green-hued pair from Le Monde Beryl.

