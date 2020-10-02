×
Katie Holmes Is So ’90s in ‘Clueless’-Inspired Trousers With Gucci ‘Ace’ Bee Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Katie Holmes And Emilio Vitolo Jr. Spotted Holding Hands In NYC
Katie Holmes has provided us with an ample dose of sneaker street style looks this month while strolling through SoHo in New York with her new boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Sighting in NYCSoho, NY Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5190494 011020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.
CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Yesterday, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna was spotted in a sleek white tee and these ’90s-inspired yellow plaid trousers outfit. She accessorized combination with her go-to Sharkchaser medium Bubble handbag. The now sold-out purse retails for $710 on sharkerchaser.com.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Sighting in NYCSoho, NYPictured: Katie Holmes,Emilio Vitolo Jr.Ref: SPL5190494 011020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Batman Begins” star opted for a classic pair of Gucci New Bee Ace sneakers in the white colorway. The shoes feature a low-top leather construction with the brand’s signature red and green stripe detail along the sides with golden bee embroidery and a coordinating green snakeskin heel tab.

Gucci-Ace-Sneaker
Here’s a closer look at the shoes.

Watch on FN

They retail for $600 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

U.S actress Katie Holmes with her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo jr are having lunch at Le Botaniste restaurant in Soho then Katie is coming back home and Emilio went to his restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York on September 28, 2020.Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5189767 280920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Katie Holmes in Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The footwear sighting further proves that a low-top white leather sneaker continues to be the actress’ go-to daytime shoe. Earlier this week, Holmes was seen styling the Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker in the all-white colorway. She wore the minimalist sneakers with a midi-length floral dress.

katie holmes, sneakers, sweatpants, style, shoes, blazer, Emilio Vitolo Jr., boyfriend, new york
Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York, Sept. 21.
CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

She also recently paired these sleek sneakers with a Frame blazer and oatmeal-colored jogger sweatpants as well as a simple white strapless top and blue jeans ensemble. The shoes retail for $425 and are available for purchase on nordstrom.com.

While this timeless sneaker silhouette appears to be the star’s casual shoe of choice, she also often is spotted wearing flat mules, including her beloved Gucci Jordaan Loafers and this chic green-hued pair from Le Monde Beryl.

Click through this gallery to see more Katie Holmes’s chicest street style looks

