Katie Holmes Goes Bare-Legged Wearing This Trendy Sock and Boot Combo

Despite chilly temperatures, Katie Holmes braved the cold bare-legged for a cup of coffee wearing one of the hottest sock and shoe combos of 2020.

The actress wore oatmeal-colored tube socks with her black leather lace-up ankle boots while out and about in New York City today. Holmes bundled up with a black peacoat, her favorite nude-colored scarf, a polka dot skirt and a neutral leather tote.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York City on Dec. 30, 2020. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

The tube sock showed up on several runways for fall ’20, including Gucci and MSGM. The wallet-friendly sock is a chic but sensible way to upgrade your favorite pair of boots or sneakers well into the winter. (Though we suggest doubling up with a pair of black leggings or tights underneath.)

To buy: Women’s 3pk Textured Crew Socks, $7; Target.com.

It comes as no surprise that Holmes decided to emulate the trendy combo. FN recently declared the “Dawson’s Creek” alumnus as 2020’s street style star to watch.

Standout brands the actress wore throughout the year included fashion and footwear from the Staud x New Balance collab, Acne Studios and Common Projects.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York on Aug. 9, 2020. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A close-up of Katie Holmes’ white sneakers from Acne Studios. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Holmes continues to ace mom style by pairing sensible outfit choices with stylish elements. Holmes’ stylist Allison Bornstein‘s approachable eye to fashion no doubt has a play in helping the star keep current and chic.

Earlier this week, the actress was spotted out and about with her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. in a similar outfit complete with black boots.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. step out and about in New York, Dec. 28. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

Black leather boots are an essential closet staple, especially come wintertime. The neutral boot can easily pair with any outfit.

To buy: Sam Edelman Nina Lace-Up Boot, $150; Nordstrom.com.

To buy: Clarks Griffin Lace Bootie, $100; Dsw.com.

We can’t wait to see what street style moves the actress wears in 2021.

