Katie Holmes Anchors Romantic Florals With Chunky Boots at the Chloe PFW Show

Katie Holmes attended her first show of Paris Fashion Week fall ’20 today, making head-to-heel neutrals look chic in the front row at the Chloe fall ’20.

The 41-year-old actress wore an ankle-length beige dress with a micro-floral print and a button up front, which featured a second floral pattern, printed on a semi-sheer white fabric underneath. The dress came from the Chloe spring ’20 collection.

Katie Holmes wears a Chloe spring ’20 dress to the label’s fall ’20 show at PFW. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Holmes selected a pair of dark brown, flat boots with a ridged outsole and a round toe. The shape of the shoes was similar to work boots, giving some edge to the otherwise sweet look.

The “Batman Begins” star accessorized with layered necklaces including a crystal pendant, as well as a series of bracelets. She carried a brown handbag with eye-catching circle accents.

While this is Holmes’ first show of PFW, she made several appearances during New York Fashion Week fall ’20, holding court front row at Zadig & Voltaire, attending a Fendi party and stepping out for a Flaunt Magazine event.

Other front row attendees at the Chloe show included Alexa Chung, Kate Bosworth and Ellie Goulding. There was also plenty of star power on the runway, in the form of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

