Katie Holmes Is Ready for Fall in Pointed-Toe Leather Boots and Knit Sweater

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes wore an incredibly chic fall outfit for her day out in New York on Friday. Dressed in a white knit sweater and black jeans, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna carried several bags of groceries.

Katie Holmes running errands in downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

For footwear, Holmes opted for a pair of sleek black pointed-toe leather boots. She kept herself safe with a black mask from Evolve and she accessorized the autumn look with a pair of black shades and large gold hoops.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’s black leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Her knee-high boots featured a low-kitten heel designed in a buffed black leather with a square pointed-toe, similar in style to Staud’s Black Leather Wally Boots, which retail for $495 at Ssense.com. Pointed-toe boots have been a 2020 fashion staple with celebs such as Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian often incorporating them into their streetwear style. Luxury label Khaite also makes a 2-inch knee-high heeled boot, featuring a square toe, for $1,110.

Related Katie Holmes Layers Up in a Double-Breasted Coat, Baggy Jeans & the Chicest Mules Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Make an Ice Cream Run in Looks Inspired by the 1990s & 2000s Katie Holmes' Worn-In Shoes & Slouchy Jeans Give Off Nonchalant Appeal

While in the past Holmes has been a fan of a pointed-toe silhouette, she usually opts for pointed-toe loafers, such as her green Le Monde Beryl pair that she wore last week.

Watch on FN

The 41-year-old actress seems to always know about the latest fashion trends, wearing top-of-the-line sneakers from Veja and Common Projects. In the summer, you can find Holmes sporting the “ugly” sandal trend with lightweight blouses and mom jeans or a floral dress.

Other than her impeccable style, the actress has experience in the fashion world as Olay’s brand ambassador and the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor.

Add a pair of chic knee-high leather boots to your fall wardrobe by shopping styles similar to Holmes’s below.

Staud Black Leather Wally Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: Staud Black Leather Wally Boots, $495.

Dorateymur Black Retox Tall Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: Dorateymur Black Retox Boots, $590.

Marc Fisher Leste Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Leste Boot, $95.