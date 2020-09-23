Katie Holmes Styles a Chic Fall Coat With Gucci Loafers For Dinner With Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Yesterday, Katie Holmes put together several fall staples for an evening out to dinner with her boyfriend, Emilio Vilolto Jr. — and provided us with an effortlessly chic uniform template for the season ahead.

During this outing, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a navy blue peacoat in a double-breasted silhouette with gold button detailing, a black top underneath and a pair of straight-leg blue denim jeans. For shoes, she opted for her beloved pair of Gucci Jordaan Loafers in the black colorway.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA This narrower iteration of the brand’s iconic Horsebit loafer features its signature front gold buckle detailing and upper leather construction, a leather sole, and a 0.5-inch heel. They retail for $790 and are available for purchase on Gucci.com.

A closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA The “Batman Begins” star is known for her classic and sophisticated style. Some of her go-to looks include tailored jackets or luxurious knits with jeans and boots or loafers. Many of her outfits have a monochromatic appeal for a timelessly elegant and put-together look, no matter what pieces she chooses to pair together.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York, Sept. 21. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

The day before, Holmes elevated oatmeal-colored joggers with a Frame blazer, white tee shirt, and Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers in the all-white colorway. Earlier this month, the actress wore a daytime version of this date-night outfit while taking a stroll around New York City. For the casual outing, she wore olive green mules from Le Monde Beryl. Holmes coordinated the colorful shoes with a pair of similar blue denim jeans and a short, double-breasted peacoat in a textured grey hue.

