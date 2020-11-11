Katie Holmes Embraces Sunny Days in a Crop Top & the Ultimate High-Rise Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes didn’t let the unexpected warmer weather in New York this week go to waste.

As temperatures rose for a few days, Holmes stepped out in Manhattan alongside her beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. yesterday for a stroll across the city. Matching with the restauranteur in Evolvetogether face masks, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna opted for a coordinating black thin-strap crop top and ultra high-rise black flare jeans.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes step out and about in New York, Nov. 10. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

While Vitolo Jr. went for classic Reebok sneakers for the outing, Holmes kept with her signature style in her go-to kicks from Common Projects.

The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels creates an easy to pair appeal, matchable to any ensemble as Holmes has proved time and time again. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes step out and about in New York, Nov. 10. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress/Splash News

Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

For a more affordable twist on Katie Holmes’ sneaker style, try out these low-top styles for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Low LE, $75; Nike.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To Buy: Converse Runway Cable Platform Chucks, $75; Converse.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Adidas Hoops 2.0, $60; Amazon.com.

