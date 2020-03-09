Katie Holmes Enjoys the Warm Weather in a Lazy-Chic Look and Her Go-To Sneakers

Katie Holmes welcomed spring by changing up her go-to ensemble.
The “First Daughter” actress typically opts for a layered look of an oversized coat, streamlined pants and chic footwear but given the warmer temperatures in New York today, she switched it up. Holmes ventured out wearing a gray-on-gray outfit consisting of a Marquette graphic t-shirt, matching sweatpants and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.
She stayed true to her previous style choices by wearing a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white leather uppers with a white rubber sole, finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.
Holmes is a major fan of these flat-sole kicks from the American-Italian brand, choosing them twice while running errands in Manhattan in December 2019.
If you are into all-white kicks like Holmes’ pair but don’t want to fork up $425, check out these affordable alternatives.
To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120
To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $80
To Buy: Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneakers, $100-$110
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Click through the gallery to check out more of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.
Want more?
5 Katie Holmes Outfits to Copy ASAP