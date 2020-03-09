Katie Holmes Enjoys the Warm Weather in a Lazy-Chic Look and Her Go-To Sneakers

Katie Holmes welcomed spring by changing up her go-to ensemble.

The “First Daughter” actress typically opts for a layered look of an oversized coat, streamlined pants and chic footwear but given the warmer temperatures in New York today, she switched it up. Holmes ventured out wearing a gray-on-gray outfit consisting of a Marquette graphic t-shirt, matching sweatpants and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, March 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

She stayed true to her previous style choices by wearing a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white leather uppers with a white rubber sole, finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes is a major fan of these flat-sole kicks from the American-Italian brand, choosing them twice while running errands in Manhattan in December 2019.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York to get coffee on Dec. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Katie Holmes steps out in New York in a teddy coat and Common Projects sneakers on Dec. 6. CREDIT: Splash News

If you are into all-white kicks like Holmes’ pair but don’t want to fork up $425, check out these affordable alternatives.

To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $80

To Buy: Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneakers, $100-$110

