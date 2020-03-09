Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Enjoys the Warm Weather in a Lazy-Chic Look and Her Go-To Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
katie-holmes-workout-sneakers-white
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Eats Lunch At Cafe Luxembourg In New York City
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go for a walk and hail a cab in New York City.
Louboutin
View Gallery 17 Images

Katie Holmes welcomed spring by changing up her go-to ensemble.

The “First Daughter” actress typically opts for a layered look of an oversized coat, streamlined pants and chic footwear but given the warmer temperatures in New York today, she switched it up. Holmes ventured out wearing a gray-on-gray outfit consisting of a Marquette graphic t-shirt, matching sweatpants and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

katie holmes, new york, gray, common projects, white sneakers
Katie Holmes out and about in New York, March 9.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, new york, gray, common projects, white sneakers
A closer look at Katie Holmes’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

She stayed true to her previous style choices by wearing a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white leather uppers with a white rubber sole, finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

katie holmes, new york, gray, common projects, white sneakers
Katie Holmes out and about in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, new york, gray, common projects, white sneakers
A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

common projects, original achilles sneaker, all white

Buy: Common Projects Original Achilles Sneakers $425
Buy it

Holmes is a major fan of these flat-sole kicks from the American-Italian brand, choosing them twice while running errands in Manhattan in December 2019.

katie holmes, gray sweatsuit, hoodie, sweatpants, max mara coat, teddy coat, tote bag, sunglasses, beanie, Actress Katie Holmes steps out for coffee all bundled up on her Birthday, turning 41 today in a cold day New York City, NY, USA.Pictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5136499 181219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes steps out in New York to get coffee on Dec. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, nyc, new york, white sneakers, teddy coat, plaid pants
Katie Holmes steps out in New York in a teddy coat and Common Projects sneakers on Dec. 6.
CREDIT: Splash News

If you are into all-white kicks like Holmes’ pair but don’t want to fork up $425, check out these affordable alternatives.

veja sneakers, white

To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120

adidas sneakers, stan smith, all white

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $80

sam edelman, white sneakers

To Buy: Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneakers, $100-$110

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to check out more of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles.

Want more?

5 Katie Holmes Outfits to Copy ASAP

Katie Holmes’ Shoes Combine Two Major Spring Trends in One

Katie Holmes Offsets Her Wide-Leg Jeans With These Sleek Black Boots

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad