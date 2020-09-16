Katie Holmes Layers Up in a Double-Breasted Coat, Baggy Jeans & the Chicest Mules

Katie Holmes brought back her go-to fall outfit combination as temperatures start to cool off in New York.

Stepping out in Manhattan earlier today, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna layered a graphic T-shirt under a checkered double-breasted coat; she teamed the pieces to slouchy light-wash jeans along with a gingham face mask and a leather tote bag.

With the look, Holmes returned to her classic layered combination that she frequents during fall and winter in the city: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Sept. 16. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Today’s version of effortless footwear came in the form of slip-on green mules from Le Monde Beryl. The brand’s Venetian silhouette features a unique jagged vamp with an almond-shape toe and a subtle stacked brown heel. The style retails for around $360 on the brand’s website and comes in a mix of colorful shades.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Sept. 16. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ mules. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Le Monde Beryl Venetian mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Le Monde Beryl

Holmes opted for a similar silhouette from Le Monde Beryl for an outing with her daughter Suri Cruise, 14, last week in New York. She matched a satin version of the shoes to a knit sweater and a similar face mask whereas her teenage daughter opted for a tied shrug look with bootcut jeans and white sneakers.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise stop for ice cream in New York, Sept. 8. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

As for Holmes herself, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her fall combo with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

