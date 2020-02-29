Katie Holmes Exudes Effortlessly Cool Style With Elevated Earth-Tone Ensemble

From her food to her fashion choices, Katie Holmes, who was back in New York City on Saturday after attending Paris Fashion Week, was still showing an affinity for the French. The star opted for a cozy and chic neutral ensemble while picking up some macarons at Laduree.

She wore straight-leg, light-wash denim jeans with a midi-length camel coat over the top and a matching scarf. The coat was in a wrap silhouette with lapels along the collar and slits along the hemline.

For footwear, Holmes chose brown buckled boots to style with the elevated casual look. The boots appear to be made out of leather, in a cognac brown hue, with a slight lug sole and heel. The shoes feature a rounded toe and gold buckle detail around the ankle.

To finish off the look, she paired the outfit with a dark neutral duffle-style handbag and sunglasses.

The ensemble appears to be another iteration of Holmes’ go-to casual style: a long wool coat, simple pants and a flat shoe.

Earlier this month, Holmes wore worker style boots that she styled for the Chloé show, held during Paris Fashion Week. While she paired the boots with a more feminine dress, the ensemble shows how this boot silhouette can work with various aesthetics, from girly to edgy to off-duty minimal.

