Katie Holmes Joins the Leather Trench Trend But Keeps It Casual With Velcro White Sneakers 

By Robyn Merrett
Katie Holmes sports a stylish brown leather trench coat as she is seen with her hands full in NYC
Katie Holmes stepped out to do some shopping in style on Wednesday, wearing one of Hollywood’s most sought after trends.

The actress sported a brown leather trench coat while at a supermarket in New York. She paired the look, which has been seen on Zoe Kravitz and Kourtney Kardashian in recent months, with a pair of white velcro sneakers as she carried multiple recyclable shopping bags.

Katie Holmes sports a stylish brown leather trench coat with white velcro sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega
Detail of Katie Holmes’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Mega
Underneath the trench, Holmes opted for a black turtleneck and black trousers. She pulled the ensemble together with a Strathberry Lana midi bicolor bucket bag, which retails for $700 at Nordstrom.com.

Holmes also wore a black Evolvetogether face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As we approach the colder months, leather is no new concept, but was featured heavily on the fall 2020 runways. New iterations of leather coats, including trenches, were seen at Fendi, Miu Miu, Salvatore Ferragamo and more.

Katie Holmes
CREDIT: Mega
Katie Holmes
CREDIT: Mega
Brown and other earth tones were also projected to be big for fall as seen during Stella McCartney, Balmain and Chloé’s fall 2020 shows.

Holmes’ fashionable sighting on Wednesday comes after she showed off her trendy style when out with her beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Tuesday night in New York.

For the outing, Holmes opted for a layered ensemble, wearing an orange hoodie under a tan trench coat. She paired the outerwear with light-wash denim, a wide-brim hat and black lace-up combat boots — another must-have trend of 2020.

The boots aren’t the only on-trend shoes Holmes, who has been known for her impeccable wardrobe, has flaunted this fall.

Last month, Holmes and Vitolo Jr. took her daughter Suri Cruise for a bike ride around town, for which Holmes sported low-top all-white sneakers with smooth leather uppers. The shoes, which are a wardrobe staple, resembled Holmes’ go-to silhouette from Common Projects, which retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

