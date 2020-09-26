Katie Holmes Pairs Fall Layers With Her Beloved Gucci Loafers for Outing With New Boyfriend

Katie Holmes proved once again how, when styled thoughtfully, key basics create a timeless look.

For an outing to New York restaurant staple Emilio Ballato, with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., the ‘Dawson Creek’ alum wore a pair of baggy mom jeans with a tailored blue-and-white-striped collared button-down shirt and a rust-colored knit cardigan. She accessorized the outfit with a black and white patterned scarf and sleek black leather handbag.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA For footwear, the Batman Begins actress wore her Gucci Jordaan Loafers in the black colorway — with its signature Horsebit gold hardware. The Italian-crafted shoes are made from leather with a slim silhouette and half-inch heel. They retail for $790, and are available for purchase at Gucci.com.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA It appears that the loafers are a staple in Holmes’ fall wardrobe this season. Earlier this week, she was spotted in these same shoes and styled them with blue jeans and a coordinating navy blazer. Yesterday, the star opted for a similar navy overcoat when styling a 2000s-inspired ensemble. She wore a Gap red and white hoodie with acid wash jeans and a pair of flat white lace-up shoes.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York, Sept. 21. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A sleek white casual shoe seems to be another footwear essential in Holmes’s closet. Recently, she styled a pair of Common Projects Original Achilles sneakers in the all-white colorway with a Frame blazer and neutral-colored jogger sweatpants. These shoes retail for $425 and are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com.

