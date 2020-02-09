Katie Holmes Matches an Icy Blue Suit to Her Eyeshadow + Black Sandals to Her Pedicure at ‘Flaunt’ Party

Katie Holmes was feeling the blues last night in New York at the launch party for her Flaunt magazine cover. The actress arrived in an icy blue suit featuring a blazer with a wide lapel and extra-long sleeves over a white top. Her trousers had a hem that cut right above the ankle, leaving room to show off her minimalist black sandals.
The shoes had a black strap across the toe that matched the color of her pedicure. She took a similar approach to drawing in colors from her outfit by matching her blue blazer with metallic blue eyeshadow.
She accessorized the look with a crossbody bag by Zadig & Voltaire, which jointly hosted the soiree celebrating Flaunt‘s Home Issue.
Some of the guests included models Daniela Braga, Chantal Monaghan and Kim Riekenberg, who posed together outside the venue at The Butterfly at Sixty Soho.
Holmes has been on a stylish streak as of late while promoting her new horror movie “The Boy,” out Feb. 21.
The actress also managed to lock in a front row seat during NYFW last night for Ulla Johnson’s fall 2020 collection. Taking to Instagram, Holmes shared a photo alongside the designer and congratulated her on a “beautiful show.”
Last Thursday, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Fendi’s NYFW party wearing the label’s floral draped midi dress with a pair of pointed-toe blue pumps with a low-cut topline and slim heel.
View this post on Instagram
Homes is where the Holmes is? Sure! Cover of The Home Issue, @katieholmes212, will be joining us this evening to toast her cover in NYC… and we’re ready! Wearing @zadigetvoltaire and @robertocoin jewelry. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photographed by William Lords | @williamlords⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Styled by Monty Jackson | @mrmontyjackson⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Written by Mui-Hai Chu | @muihai⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hair: DJ Quintero | @djquintero⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Makeup: Genevieve Herr | @genevieveherr⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Manicurist: Elle Gerstein | @enamelle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Produced by: Sharon Pandolfo Perez | @sharonpandolfo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #flauntmagazine #flaunt #flauntfeature #TheHomeIssue #168⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @flauntmagazine for having me on your cover! Photographed by @williamlords Styled by @mrmontyjackson wearing @oliviertheyskens and @roberto_coin Written by @muihai Hair by @djquintero Makeup by @genevieveherr Manicurist @enamelle #theboy2 comes out FEBRUARY 21!!!!!!
