Katie Holmes Styles Her Little Black Dress With Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals in NYC

By Ella Chochrek
Katie Holmes wore summer’s hottest sandal trend as she hit the streets of New York today.

The 41-year-old “The Secret” actress was spotted out and about wearing the so-called “ugly sandal” trend. She teamed her two-strap sandals — which featured a leather-like upper and silver hardware —  with a black scarf-style wrap dress. Holmes cinched the dress at the waist with a gold-accented belt. She accessorized her look with cat-eye sunglasses, layered pendant necklaces and the must-have accessory of the season: a face mask. Hers was a cloth style with a springlike floral print, which added a pop of color to Holmes’ otherwise monochromatic outfit.

Katie Holmes sports a little black dress with "ugly" sandals in New York on July 15.
A close-up look at Holmes' "ugly" sandals.
This summer may be different from most, but it has not been immune from the perennial “It” sandal — and this year, it’s the “ugly” sandal that everyone appears to be wearing. Fashionistas are swapping their towering heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals, with comfort brands such as Birkenstock and Teva leading the way alongside high-fashion labels such as Prada and Chanel. The comfortable shoes can be dressed up with a minidress like Holmes did, or worn with biker shorts for a look that leans into the trend’s sporty side.

Katie Holmes sports a little black dress with "ugly" sandals in New York on July 15.
When it comes to her own off-duty fashion, Holmes sometimes favors classic styles — think tall Ugg boots and all-white Common Projects sneakers — but other times likes to go with more trend-forward silhouettes. For instance, she made headlines last summer in Christian Louboutin big-toe sandals, Acne Studios mom mules and Giuseppe Zanotti high-heeled flip-flops. Known for mixing classic pieces with more trend-forward items, Holmes is a fixture at fashion week, appearing front row at runway shows for labels such as Fendi, Chloe and Christian Dior. She also is a regular at the Met Gala, mostly attending alongside her close pal, designer Zac Posen. For the red carpet and front rows, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum unsurprisingly slips into more evening-appropriate footwear, working with stylist Allison Bornstein — whose work has appeared in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Vogue and Marie Claire — to put together her stylish ensembles.

To see Katie Holmes’ best street style looks from 2004 through 2020, click through the gallery now.

