Katie Holmes Goes Bike Riding In Mom Jeans & Lace-Up Flats With Her Boyfriend

Known for effortlessly polished ensembles, Katie Holmes went back to the basics while on a bike ride in New York City with her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr. yesterday.

For the outing, the “Batman Begins” star wore a black knit sweater, that features a cutout neckline and hem, with a pair of light neutral-colored jeans. She rolled up the pants for a laidback, cropped look and styled them with a pair of white lace-up flats.

In September, the actress also was spotted in these same shoes, styled with a GAP white hoodie, acid-washed jeans, and a navy knee-length coat.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Oct. 15 CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA For accessories, Holmes has her go-to black Sharkchaser Medium Bubble bag in the Citibike basket. She finished off the outfit with one of her beloved Evolvetogether black face masks.

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. ride electric Citibikes in New York. CREDIT: Mega Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. ride the subway in New York. CREDIT: Mega On the same day, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna wore similar cream-colored jeans while walking around and paired them with a gray collared top with a camel midi-length peacoat over the top. For footwear, the actress chose a pair of Sorel Lennox Hiker Boots in the Hones Beige colorway. These shoes feature a nude suede upper construction with white lace-up detailing, a padded collar, black studded midsole and an on-trend lugged outer sole. They retail for $220 and are available for purchase on Sorel.com.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. On Oct. 15. CREDIT: MEGA Jeans and a luxurious knit with a tailored longline coat over the top appears to be the actress’ signature fall uniform, and she often pairs them with a sleek sneaker, loafer or boot. Some of her recent go-to footwear styles have been her Gucci loafers and Common Projects Achilles sneakers.

