Katie Holmes Does Big-Toe Strappy Sandals With a Box Tee for Antiquing

Katie Holmes stepped out for an adventure to an antique store in New York yesterday. She bought a huge $225 antique portrait from the early 1900s that was titled “Bright and Early Coffee.”
Holmes wore her classic summer look: wide-legged jeans paired with a plain box tee-shirt and black strappy flip-flops for her Saturday rendezvous antiquing. She topped the look off with a sleek top-knot, a floral mask and large-framed black sunglasses.
Holmes appears to be wearing the Abercrombie and Fitch faux leather flip-flops. You can find these online at abercrombie.com for $21 in both black and beige.
For another strappy black sandal, you can visit Bloomingdale’s to find Marc Fisher women’s sandals in black for $66.
Make a strappy sandal part of your summer staples by pairing it with your everyday look, like Holmes did. Find a comfortable tee-shirt that comes in numerous fun summer colors like the vintage box tee at Madewell for $16 or the box-cut pocket tee from Everlane for $18.
Wide-leg pants are also in this summer and make for a great way to keep cool and breezy in the summer-heat. You can find a high-rise pair at Banana Republic on sale for only $26.97
Holmes was also seen on Friday evening out for dinner in New York wearing the same wide-leg jeans and a white ribbed tank with classic white sneakers. Just earlier that day, she could be found with her daughter Suri Cruise wearing a yoga pant paired with “ugly” sandals.
To Buy: Abercrombie & Fitch Sandals, $21.
To Buy: Marc Fisher Sandals, $66.