Katie Holmes Does Big-Toe Strappy Sandals With a Box Tee for Antiquing

Katie Holmes stepped out for an adventure to an antique store in New York yesterday. She bought a huge $225 antique portrait from the early 1900s that was titled “Bright and Early Coffee.”

Katie Holmes CREDIT: Splash Katie Holmes CREDIT: Splash Holmes wore her classic summer look: wide-legged jeans paired with a plain box tee-shirt and black strappy flip-flops for her Saturday rendezvous antiquing. She topped the look off with a sleek top-knot, a floral mask and large-framed black sunglasses.

Holmes appears to be wearing the Abercrombie and Fitch faux leather flip-flops. You can find these online at abercrombie.com for $21 in both black and beige.

Katie Holmes CREDIT: Splash Detail of Katie Holmes’ sandals. CREDIT: Splash For another strappy black sandal, you can visit Bloomingdale’s to find Marc Fisher women’s sandals in black for $66.

Make a strappy sandal part of your summer staples by pairing it with your everyday look, like Holmes did. Find a comfortable tee-shirt that comes in numerous fun summer colors like the vintage box tee at Madewell for $16 or the box-cut pocket tee from Everlane for $18.

Watch on FN

Wide-leg pants are also in this summer and make for a great way to keep cool and breezy in the summer-heat. You can find a high-rise pair at Banana Republic on sale for only $26.97

Holmes was also seen on Friday evening out for dinner in New York wearing the same wide-leg jeans and a white ribbed tank with classic white sneakers. Just earlier that day, she could be found with her daughter Suri Cruise wearing a yoga pant paired with “ugly” sandals.

Abercrombie & Fitch sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of A&F

To Buy: Abercrombie & Fitch Sandals, $21.

Marc Fisher sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Marc Fisher Sandals, $66.

Banana Republic jeans. CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic Jeans, $26.