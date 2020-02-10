Katie Holmes Goes Full ’90s in Super Baggy Jeans & Square-Toe Boots With Sculptural Heels

It may be 2020, but Katie Holmes’ latest look has major ’90s vibes.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum was spotted at the Buzzfeed office in New York today wearing a white pussy-bow blouse and supper baggy blue jeans. On top, she layered a black blazer that looked to be made of satin and an oversize beige trench coat.

Katie Holmes out and about at Buzzfeed in New York, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ Dorateymur boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Holmes opted for a pair of black boots from Dorateymur. The shoes featured a subtle square toe — a popular ’90s-inspired trend that many celebrities are keen on — as well as a 3.9-inch curved heel. They are available to shop on Farfetch.com for $570.

The “Batman Begins” actress completed her look with a pair of oversize sunglasses and a black handbag. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

Katie Holmes out and about at Buzzfeed in New York, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes has other square-toe styles in her wardrobe from Acne Studios and Khaite. And square toes are just one of several trend-forward silhouettes she has embraced, with others including high-heeled thong sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and big-toe mules from Christian Louboutin. The A-lister also has staple pieces in her wardrobe, such as all-white Common Projects sneakers, Adidas Superstars and tall Ugg boots.

