Katherine Schwarzenegger Walks Her Dog in ‘Outerspace’ Sneakers With the Wildest Sole

Katherine Schwarzenegger took her dog out for a walk today in a streamlined athleisure look.

The “Gift of Forgiveness” author stepped out in Los Angeles wearing head-to-toe black in a top and leggings that hugged her seemingly blossoming baby bump (the 30-year-old is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt).

Katherine Schwarzenegger walks her dog out in Los Angeles on May 2. CREDIT: Splash News

Schwarzenegger, whose parents are actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, continued the dark theme of her ensemble with a pair of New Balance sneakers.

Part of the brand’s Fresh Foam X collection, the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 molds together a cutting-edge design with a curved bottom and stretchable sock-style Hypoknit uppers. The unique midsole cushioning supports every step on a walk or a run while a blown-out rubber outsole sets you up with rebound.

The “Outerspace” colorway chosen by Schwarzenegger retails for $150 at NewBalance.com.

Katherine Schwarzenegger walks her dog out in Los Angeles on May 2. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Schwarzenegger began dating Chris Pratt in the summer of 2018 before the couple announced their engagement in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. The couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy themselves but this would be the first child for Schwarzenegger. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

While Pratt is known for his rugged taste, Schwarzenegger herself has dipped her toes into the fashion space. She currently serves as an Aerie partner and, when it comes to shoes, she leans towards simple silhouettes such as classic pumps or understated sneakers.

