Katherine Schwarzenegger Goes Slouchy-Chic In Leggings + Galaxy Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Katherine Schwarzenegger kept it comfy for her latest walking attire in Los Angeles.

The author took her dog for a stroll yesterday in a protective face mask from designer Anine Bing along with a matching black slouchy zip-up hoodie and full-length black leggings worn over her growing baby bump (the 30-year-old is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt). Her bright yellow bow added a touch of color to the look as did her purse-inspired blue doggy bag.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk with her dog in Los Angeles, May 28.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
A closer view of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For footwear, the California native broke out her new go-to sneakers courtesy of New Balance. Part of the brand’s Fresh Foam X collection, the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 molds together a cutting-edge design with a curved bottom and stretchable sock-style Hypoknit uppers. The unique midsole cushioning supports every step on a walk or a run while a blown-out rubber outsole sets you up with rebound.

The “Outerspace” colorway chosen by Schwarzenegger retails for $150 at NewBalance.com.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk with her dog in Los Angeles, May 28.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
A closer look at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Schwarzenegger began dating Chris Pratt in the summer of 2018 before the couple announced their engagement in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. The couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy themselves but this would be the first child for Schwarzenegger. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

While Pratt is known for his rugged taste, Schwarzenegger herself has dipped her toes into the fashion space. She currently serves as an Aerie partner and, when it comes to shoes, she leans towards simple silhouettes such as classic pumps or understated sneakers.

