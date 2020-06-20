Katherine Schwarzenegger Goes Sheer in Hoka One Ones For a Walk With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt took a couple’s stroll today in Los Angeles.

The married duo was spotted getting a touch of exercise around the neighborhood, walking the sidewalk hand in hand. Schwarzenegger teamed a $68 sheer black shirt from Alo Yoga with a black sports bra and matching full-length leggings over a growing baby bump (the 30-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Pratt). The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor opted for an American flag bandana with a Rolling Stones t-shirt and black athletic shorts.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for footwear, both husband and wife went with black athletic sneakers for the outing. While Pratt decided on black and white running shoes from Adidas, Schwarzenegger chose a pair from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One. The Gaviota 2 silhouette from the brand features a chunky textured sole with open-engineered mesh uppers for breathability; complete with arch-lock wings for midfoot support, the all-black colorway retails for $150 at Zappos.com.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Schwarzenegger herself stepped out in shoes from the brand for another walk she took on June 13. Dressed in a black T-shirt layered over maternity leggings, the author accessorized with a patterned yellow face mask, dark sunglasses and a Santa Monica Fire Department baseball cap.

Katherine Schwarzenegger wears a T-shirt, leggings and Hoka One One sneakers while out and about in L.A., June 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Schwarzenegger began dating Chris Pratt in the summer of 2018 before the couple announced their engagement in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. The couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy themselves but this would be the first child for Schwarzenegger. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

While Pratt is known for his rugged taste, Schwarzenegger herself has dipped her toes into the fashion space. She currently serves as an Aerie partner and, when it comes to shoes, she leans towards simple silhouettes such as classic pumps or understated sneakers.

To get your walk on like Katherine Schwarzenegger, take a chance on these all-black sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bandier

To Buy: On Cloud, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Asics Jolt 2, $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1, $35 (was $65).

