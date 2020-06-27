Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Leggings & Puma Jacket Hug Her Baby Bump With Chunky Sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger ventured out for some exercise in another chic athleisure combo.

The mom-to-be covered her growing baby bump with a quarter-zip jacket from Puma. (The 30-year-old is expecting her first child with husband and actor Chris Pratt). She threw the top on over navy full-length leggings, protecting her face as well with a black hat and a trending tie-dye print face mask.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s all-black running shoes. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

For her walking shoe of choice, Schwarzenegger chose a pair from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One. The Gaviota 2 silhouette from the brand features a chunky textured sole with open-engineered mesh uppers for breathability. They also are decked out with arch-lock wings for mid-foot support — the all-black colorway retails for $150 at Zappos.com.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Hoka One One sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. The brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Schwarzenegger stepped out in shoes from the brand for another walk she took on June 20 with Pratt. She teamed a $68 sheer black shirt from Alo Yoga with a black sports bra and matching full-length leggings over a growing baby bump. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor opted for an American flag bandana with a Rolling Stones t-shirt and black athletic shorts.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: MEGA

While Pratt is known for his rugged taste, Schwarzenegger has dipped her toes into the fashion space. She currently serves as an Aerie partner and, when it comes to shoes, she typically leans towards simple silhouettes such as classic pumps or understated sneakers.

