Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Teams Her Sheer Tee + High-Waisted Leggings With Her Go-To New Balances

Katherine Schwarzenegger is keeping things comfy during quarantine.

The “Gift of Forgiveness” author went for a stroll in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a sheer white tee over a sports bra and maternity leggings.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in leggings and New Balance sneakers, May 20. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Schwarzenegger’s New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, Schwarzenegger wore New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers in the “Black With Outerspace” colorway. Part of the brand’s Fresh Foam X collection, the shoes featured a Fresh Foam midsole. A blown rubber outsole adds an otherworldly look to the comfy kicks, which boast a soft knit upper and a bootie-like fit. The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 is stocked on the brand’s site for $150.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Schwarzenegger accessorized her look with a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses and a rainbow face mask with bead accents.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in leggings and New Balance sneakers, May 20. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers appear to be something of a go-to for Schwarzenegger, as she has selected the silhouette multiple times during her pregnancy. For instance, last week, the star teamed her kicks with black leggings and a graphic T-shirt while out and about in L.A. Earlier this month, she paired the sneakers with an all-black look including a cropped tee and high-waisted leggings.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in New Balance sneakers for a walk in Los Angeles, May 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Katherine Schwarzenegger walks her dog in Los Angeles, May 2. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Maverick and Me” writer often goes for simple silhouettes like classic pumps or understated sneakers. The daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver is also involved in the fashion space, serving as an Aerie partner.

Flip through the gallery for a look at how more stars style their leggings, including Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.