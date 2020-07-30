Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Teams Her Sheer Tee & High-Waisted Leggings With These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger looked comfy-chic as she stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 30-year-old star, who is expecting her first baby soon with husband Chris Pratt, flattered her baby bump in a sheer long-sleeve top, worn with a sports bra underneath. On the bottom, she wore high-waisted maternity leggings. The “Gift of Forgiveness” writer accessorized with a pastel tie-dye face mask, a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in Hoka One One sneakers out and about in Los Angeles, July 30. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Hokas. CREDIT: MEGA

For sneakers, Schwarzenegger selected the Hoka One One Akasa in a tonal gray colorway. The sneaker features a breathable engineered knit upper, with a rubberized foam midsole and outsole for high-cushioning and traction. The versatile style retails for $140 and is available to purchase now on Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Schwarzenegger is hardly the only famous fan of Hoka. Founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, the label was purchased by Ugg parent Deckers Brand in 2013. Its sneakers are known for their signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology. In addition to gaining major traction among the running crowd, Hoka has gained plenty of celebrity fans, including Emily Ratajkowski, Pippa Middleton, Britney Spears and Kanye West.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in Hoka One One sneakers out and about in Los Angeles, July 30. CREDIT: MEGA While pregnant, Schwarzenegger has unsurprisingly opted for mostly comfy outfits, selecting plenty of leggings, T-shirts and sneakers. She has worn several styles from Hoka, including the Gaviota 2, and has also selected kicks from New Balance. Over the years, the mom-to-be has often embraced a classic fashion aesthetic, completing her outfits with sleek sneakers or pointed-toe pumps. While she is best known as a writer, Schwarzenegger also is involved in the fashion space, serving as an Aerie partner.

Although Schwarzenegger has not shared her due date, she is expected to be welcoming her bundle of joy soon, as her father, “Terminator” star Arnold Schwarzengger, said the baby would be coming this summer. This will be the first child for the “Maverick and Me” author and the second for her husband, who has son Jack, 7, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

