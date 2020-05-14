Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Does the Athleisure Look in Leggings & Sneakers That Are Out of This World

Katherine Schwarzenegger added a subtle rainbow pop to her mostly black ensemble as she went for a stroll yesterday in her Los Angeles neighborhood.

The 30-year-old star, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Pratt, stepped out wearing a graphic T-shirt reading “Courage” and maternity leggings.

On her feet, Schwarzenegger wore New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers in the “Black With Outerspace” colorway. Part of the brand’s Fresh Foam X collection, the shoes featured a Fresh Foam midsole. A blown rubber outsole adds an otherworldly look to the comfy kicks, which boast a soft knit upper and a bootie-like fit. The New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 is stocked on the brand’s site for $150.

The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, whose parents are broadcast journalist Maria Shriver and actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, completed her look with a black baseball cap, cat-eye sunglasses and a rainbow face mask.

Schwarzenegger has actually been spotted in her New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 kicks before. For a walk in L.A. earlier this month, she teamed the sneakers with an all-black ensemble that included a cropped T-shirt and high-waisted leggings.

Schwarzenegger began dating Chris Pratt in the summer of 2018 before the couple announced their engagement in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

When it comes to Schwarzenegger’s fashion, she often opts for classic styles such as pointed-toe pumps or understated sneakers. Additionally, the “Maverick and Me” writer serves as an Aerie ambassador.