Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Embraces Athleisure in Leggings and the Chunkiest Sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger is staying comfortable during her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a casual look consisting entirely of athletic wear. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author was clad in a black T-shirt layered over matching maternity leggings.

Katherine Schwarzenegger wears a T-shirt, leggings and Hoka One One sneakers while out and about in L.A., June 13. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Hoka One One sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

On her feet, Schwarzenegger appeared to be wearing Hoka One One’s Gaviota 2 sneakers. Meant for road running, the Gaviota 2 features Hoka’s signature oversize sole, with a breathable engineered mesh upper, a moldable OrthoLite foam insole and a moderate heel bevel for smooth transitions. The silhouette retails on the Zappos website for $150. Schwarzenegger completed her ensemble with a patterned yellow face mask, dark sunglasses and a Santa Monica Fire Department baseball cap.

Hoka One One’s Gaviota 2 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Schwarzenegger is hardly the only celebrity to try out Hoka’s sneakers. The brand has gained an array of famous fans in the past few years, with enthusiasts including actress Reese Witherspoon, singer Britney Spears, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa and even Off-White designer Virgil Abloh.

Schwarzenegger began dating Chris Pratt in the summer of 2018 before the couple announced their engagement in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif., in June 2019. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018. Schwarzenegger and Pratt have not announced their baby’s due date, but Schwarzenegger’s father, actor and former California governor Arnold, said that the new addition is set to arrive sometime this summer.

When it comes to Schwarzenegger’s fashion, she often opts for classic styles such as pointed-toe pumps or understated sneakers. During quarantine, the “Maverick and Me” writer has embraced comfy attire, stepping out frequently in leggings and sneakers. Her go-to kicks have been her New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers, which feature a blown-out rubber outsole for an unconventional look.

