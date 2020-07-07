Katherine Schwarzenegger Flatters Her Baby Bump In Maternity Leggings & Bright Sneakers

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s athleisure look gave her baby bump comfortable support on her walk today.

The author ventured out for a walk, her go-to form of exercise, in Los Angeles wearing her new favorite tie-dye face mask along with a protective ball cap. She went for a sweat-ready combination of a relaxed gray t-shirt and black maternity leggings that flattered her growing bump (The 30-year-old is expecting her first child with husband and actor Chris Pratt).

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk in Los Angeles, July 7. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A close-up of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, the mom-to-be opted for a new iteration of her beloved sneakers. Courtesy of Hoka One One, the Torrent 2 trail shoes features a combination of blue and peach uppers made with recycled yarn; the engineered mesh construction allows for optimal breathability as reinforced overlays block out debris and dirt when venturing off-road. Set atop a ProFly midsole for a cushioned base, sticky rubber outsoles grip any surface for continuous stability.

Schwarzenegger’s colorway of choice retails for $120 and is available at Zappos.com.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. The brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Schwarnezzeger is also a major fan of the brand and previously frequented its Gaviota 2 silhouette. As seen on the star in June, the running shoes are decked out with arch-lock wings for mid-foot support — her all-black colorway retails for $150 at Zappos.com.

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Beyond stylish off-duty picks, Schwarzenegger has dipped her toes into the fashion space. She currently serves as an Aerie partner and, when it comes to shoes, she typically leans towards simple silhouettes such as classic pumps or understated sneakers.

