Katherine Schwarzenegger Goes Athleisure Chic in Leggings, Adidas & a Very Special Necklace

Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out and about in Los Angeles today after ringing in her 31st birthday yesterday.

The recent birthday girl headed out for a solo walk this afternoon, opting for an athletic combination of a black tee, classic black leggings and a zip-up green hoodie. Schwarzenegger added a touch of glam with her layered jewelry, including one special necklace in particular; the gold design read Lyla Maria, the name of Schwarzenegger’s four-month-old daughter with husband Chris Pratt.

Katherine Schwarzenegger steps out of her home in Los Angeles, Dec. 14. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger steps out of her home in Los Angeles, Dec. 14. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

For her footwear of the day, Schwarzenegger stayed light on her feet in a set of all-white Adidas kicks. The lace-up design came atop a textured outsole with mixed overlays and signature Three Strips, all layered over red, white and blue ribbed socks.

Throughout her pregnancy, walking was one of the author’s go-to forms of exercise. For her frequent outings, Schwarzenegger debuted a wide variety of workout-ready footwear like Hoka One One Torrent 2 trail shoes and the brand’s Gaviota 2 running shoes; she also has modeled New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 kicks and a few Nike sneakers as well.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in Hoka One One sneakers out and about in Los Angeles, July 30. CREDIT: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger out for a walk in Los Angeles, June 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Beyond stylish off-duty picks, Schwarzenegger has dipped her toes into the fashion space. She currently serves as an Aerie partner and, when it comes to shoes, she typically leans towards simple silhouettes such as classic pumps or understated sneakers.

