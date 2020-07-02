Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Adds a Pop to Her Leggings & Chunky Sneakers Combo With a Bold Blue Mask

Katherine Schwarzenegger continued her athleisure streak as she stepped out in Los Angeles today, July 2.

The 30-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, looked comfy-chic in an oversize Puma quarter-zip, which she teamed with gray leggings. She stayed safe in a bold blue face mask, accessorizing also with a black-and-white baseball cap and an oversize hair bow.

Katherine Schwarzenegger wears a Puma quarter-zip, leggings and Hoka One One sneakers in L.A., July 2. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author selected Hoka One One’s Gaviota 2 sneakers, which has has worn several times before in recent weeks.

A closer look at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Hoka One One sneakers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Meant for road running, the Gaviota 2 features Hoka’s signature oversize sole, with a breathable engineered mesh upper, a moldable OrthoLite foam insole and a moderate heel bevel for smooth transitions. The silhouette is available to purchase now on the Zappos website for $150.

Hoka One One’s Gaviota 2 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Schwarzenegger has stepped out in the same Puma quarter-zip and Hoka sneakers before. On June 27, she was spotted in the combo teamed with navy leggings. The mom-to-be accessorized with a pastel tie-dye face covering and an all-black baseball cap.

Katherine Schwarzenegger steps out for a walk in Los Angeles wearing Hoka One One sneakers, June 27. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Schwarzenegger is hardly the only famous fan of Hoka. Founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, the label was purchased by Ugg parent Deckers Brand in 2013, and it is loved by runners for its signature oversize soles and carbon-plate technology. It has found enthusiasts in numerous stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Gwyneth Paltrow, Britney Spears and Kanye West.

During her pregnancy, Schwarzenegger has unsurprisingly opted for comfier styles, often sporting leggings and T-shirts. When it comes to her personal shoe style, the “Maverick and Me” author has over the years often gone for simple silhouettes like classic pumps or understated sneakers. The daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver is also involved in the fashion space, serving as an Aerie partner.

Although Schwarzenegger has not shared her due date, she is expected to be welcoming her bundle of joy soon, as her father said the baby would be coming this summer. While this is Schwarzenegger’s first kid, Pratt already has a son, 7-year-old Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

