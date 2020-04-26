Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Go Bike Riding in Matching T-Shirts & Black Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Katherine Schwarzenegger,
Kylie Jenner
Chrissy Teigen
Sophie Turner
Malia Obama
View Gallery 65 Images

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are making a case for coordinated couple’s style.

The husband and wife, who are reportedly expecting their first child together, went for a bike ride in Santa Monica, Calif. yesterday wearing matching looks.

Pratt sported a charcoal-colored T-shirt with a red, yellow and green hamsa, which he teamed with gray shorts. For shoes, the “Parks and Rec” alum selected a pair of black sneakers. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star completed his look with dark sunglasses, a white baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, pregnant, baby bump, black leggings, black sneakers, white t shirt, chris pratt, Pratt and her husband Chris Pratt head out on a bike ride in Santa Monica. The pair were happy and Katherine's Baby bump was clearly visible under her white shirt. 25 Apr 2020 Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653083_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt go bike riding in Santa Monica, Calif., April 25.
CREDIT: MEGA
Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger wore a white T-shirt printed with interlocking hearts — which appeared to show a growing baby bump — and black leggings,  On her feet, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author, whose father is actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, sported high-cut black sneakers with a chunky white outsole and dark laces. She accessorized with a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses, wearing her long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, pregnant, baby bump, black leggings, black sneakers, white t shirt, chris pratta pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband Chris Pratt head out on a bike ride in Santa Monica. The pair were happy and Katherine's Baby bump was clearly visible under her white shirt. 25 Apr 2020 Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA653083_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katherine Schwarzenegger goes bike riding in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 26.
CREDIT: MEGA
Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in the summer of 2018 and became engaged in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif. in June 2019. While the couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors, this would be the first child for Schwarzenegger. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Schwarzenegger often goes for simple silhouettes like classic pumps or understated sneakers. While she is a writer, the star is also involved in the fashion space, as she is an Aerie partner.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad