Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Go Bike Riding in Matching T-Shirts & Black Sneakers

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are making a case for coordinated couple’s style.

The husband and wife, who are reportedly expecting their first child together, went for a bike ride in Santa Monica, Calif. yesterday wearing matching looks.

Pratt sported a charcoal-colored T-shirt with a red, yellow and green hamsa, which he teamed with gray shorts. For shoes, the “Parks and Rec” alum selected a pair of black sneakers. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star completed his look with dark sunglasses, a white baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt go bike riding in Santa Monica, Calif., April 25. CREDIT: MEGA Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger wore a white T-shirt printed with interlocking hearts — which appeared to show a growing baby bump — and black leggings, On her feet, the “Gift of Forgiveness” author, whose father is actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, sported high-cut black sneakers with a chunky white outsole and dark laces. She accessorized with a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses, wearing her long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Katherine Schwarzenegger goes bike riding in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 26. CREDIT: MEGA Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in the summer of 2018 and became engaged in January 2019. The pair married in Montecito, Calif. in June 2019. While the couple has yet to confirm the pregnancy rumors, this would be the first child for Schwarzenegger. Pratt has son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2018.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Schwarzenegger often goes for simple silhouettes like classic pumps or understated sneakers. While she is a writer, the star is also involved in the fashion space, as she is an Aerie partner.