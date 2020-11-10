Katharine McPhee Goes Boho-Chic a Ruched Skirt With Easygoing Slides

Katharine McPhee showed off her boho-chic style in Los Angeles this week as she stepped out for a cool drink.

Grabbing a to-go sip at Cha Cha Matcha in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “Smash” star stayed comfortable in a boho-chic look; the outfit teamed a cutout black sweater and a ruched white midi-length skirt, accented by a cream crossbody purse.

Katharine McPhee stops by Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles, Nov. 9. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As she held tight to her iced matcha, the “American Idol” alumna relaxed her feet in a set of easygoing sandals. The slide-style pair featured white braided straps secured across the top of the foot with a flat tan footbed.

Katharine McPhee stops by Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles, Nov. 9. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Katharine McPhee’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

In addition to stepping out in chic off-duty looks, McPhee has recently been filming a special project with Netflix as seen on her Instagram. The singer showed off a Western-style ensemble as she posed next to a horse in a classic barn setting; McPhee’s outfit even included a set of on-trend cowgirl-inspired boots to match her fringed jacket.

When it comes to the actress’ style, you can find her in everything from mom jeans and Nike sneakers to Christian Siriano gowns with Le Silla pumps. The “Waitress” star also prefers designs from Alexandre Birman, Staud, Tanya Taylor and more top brands as styled by her husband’s daughter, Jordan Foster; Foster additionally works with the likes of Ashley Graham, Aly Raisman and her sisters Erin and Sara Foster.