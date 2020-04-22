Katharine McPhee Hugs A Tree In Ripped Mom Jeans + Nikes for Earth Day

Katharine McPhee is a stylish tree hugger this Earth Day.

The “Smash” alumna shared a photo today on Instagram of herself hugging a tree in a graphic sweatshirt and stylish ripped mom jeans, holding her dog in a scarf-style wrap.

As she wrapped her legs around the trunk, she showed off her neon-accented Nike sneakers. The Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 running style features foot-conforming knit uppers and is equipped with soft yet responsive React cushioning in the underfoot.

McPhee opted for the shoe’s Hyper Jade/Ember Glow colorway, which retailed originally for $150 but is currently on sale at Nike.com for $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

McPhee’s choice of mom jeans puts in her with a growing group of stars who can’t get enough of their comfy-chic feel. Jennifer Garner, Hailey Baldwin, Katie Holmes have been known to favor looser-fitting, retro-style denim, a trend that first grew to prominence in the 1980s before returning to the celeb style scene within the past few seasons.

Jennifer Garner wears mom jeans and white sneakers in Los Angeles, April 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin leaves her apartment in New York in a leather jacket and mom jeans, February 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

Throughout her time in quarantine, Katherine McPhee has been entertaining herself by re-creating several of her most memorable style moments and performances, including tap dancing in sharp tap shoes for husband David Foster. She also redid her audition for Simon Cowell and the judges of “American Idol,” when she was on the fifth season back in 2006.

Take a chance on these similar sneakers that will have you ready for outdoor excursions like Katharine McPhee’s colorful pick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Floatride Run Fast 2, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas NMD_R1, $131.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Tsugi Jun Sneakers, $83.

