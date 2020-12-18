Katharine McPhee Styles Blue Wool Coat Off Her Shoulders With Sleek White Sneakers for Easygoing Maternity Style 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katharine McPhee is continuing to showcase her chic yet easygoing maternity style.

On Wednesday, McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself, wearing a cozy blue wool coat. The singer and actress styled the double breasted outerwear piece off her shoulders, giving the look an elevated touch.

As for footwear, McPhee opted for a pair of white sneakers from Anothersole. Named the Paloma, the sneakers are made of 100 percent Spanish full grain Bovine leather, giving the shoes a soft and supple feel. The sneakers also feature a lace-up construction with a breathable sports footbed, making them ideal for all-day wear. McPhee’s pair retails for $145 and is nearly sold out at Anothersole.com.

Anothersole Paloma sneaker in Zulu White CREDIT: Courtesy of Anothersole

Earlier this month, McPhee stepped out for a grocery run in a different pair of sneakers, making for another stylish off-duty maternity moment.

The “Smash” star was spotted at a Los Angeles store, wearing a black midi-length cardigan layered over a workout-like top and camouflage leggings.

Katherine McPhee steps out for groceries in Los Angeles, Dec. 3. CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

On her feet, McPhee sported a pair of neon sneakers. The kicks boasted orange uppers with a lace-up silhouette. New Balance offers a similar style for $149 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to her pregnancy, McPhee appears to be opting for clothing and footwear that is comfortable and practical. Last month, McPhee styled a black sweater with a flowy midi-length skirt. For the Nov. 9 outing, she paired the look with flat sandals that featured braided straps.

