×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katharine McPhee Styles Blue Wool Coat Off Her Shoulders With Sleek White Sneakers for Easygoing Maternity Style 

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster snuck out the back door of ‘Craigs’ Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA
Celebrities in Suits & White Sneakers
Celebrities in Suits & White Sneakers
Celebrities in Suits & White Sneakers
Celebrities in Suits & White Sneakers
View Gallery 11 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katharine McPhee is continuing to showcase her chic yet easygoing maternity style.

On Wednesday, McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself, wearing a cozy blue wool coat. The singer and actress styled the double breasted outerwear piece off her shoulders, giving the look an elevated touch.

As for footwear, McPhee opted for a pair of white sneakers from Anothersole. Named the Paloma, the sneakers are made of 100 percent Spanish full grain Bovine leather, giving the shoes a soft and supple feel. The sneakers also feature a lace-up construction with a breathable sports footbed, making them ideal for all-day wear. McPhee’s pair retails for $145 and is nearly sold out at Anothersole.com.

Related

Katharine McPhee's Camo Leggings & Neon Sneakers Make For Cozy Grocery Run Attire

Katharine McPhee Goes Boho-Chic a Ruched Skirt With Easygoing Slides

Katharine McPhee Hugs A Tree In Ripped Mom Jeans + Nikes for Earth Day

Anothersole Paloma Zulu White
Anothersole Paloma sneaker in Zulu White
CREDIT: Courtesy of Anothersole

Watch on FN

Earlier this month, McPhee stepped out for a grocery run in a different pair of sneakers, making for another stylish off-duty maternity moment.

The “Smash” star was spotted at a Los Angeles store, wearing a black midi-length cardigan layered over a workout-like top and camouflage leggings.

katharine mcphee, leggings, sneakers, bump, shoes, shopping, sweater, actress, los angeles
Katherine McPhee steps out for groceries in Los Angeles, Dec. 3.
CREDIT: Bris/MEGA

On her feet, McPhee sported a pair of neon sneakers. The kicks boasted orange uppers with a lace-up silhouette. New Balance offers a similar style for $149 on the brand’s website.

When it comes to her pregnancy, McPhee appears to be opting for clothing and footwear that is comfortable and practical. Last month, McPhee styled a black sweater with a flowy midi-length skirt. For the Nov. 9 outing, she paired the look with flat sandals that featured braided straps.

Shop similar white sneakers as Katharine McPhee with these picks below.

Superga Cotu Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Superga Cotu Sneaker, $65

Vans Authentic
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Authentic, $50 

Sam Edelman Lace-Up Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks OFF Fifth

To Buy: Sam Edelman Genara Lace-Up Sneakers, $40 (was $70)

Click through the gallery to see how else celebrities style white sneakers.

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad