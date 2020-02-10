Katharine McPhee Sparkled From Head to Toe With Jewel Encrusted Nude Heels

Katharine McPhee paid close attention to detail with her head-to-toe sparkling embellishments at the Vanity Fair Oscars party tonight in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old wore a stunning pastel blue gown that featured a crewneck as well as short sleeves with slightly ruffled detailing at the seems at her shoulders. The dress also included pleated layers that ran down the dress and a circular cutout at her waist and a long slit that ran down her legs. Each of the seams of the dress were complemented with glimmering circular-shaped silver detailing.

McPhee matched all of her accessories to the dress’ shiny seams all the way down to her shoes. She wore a pair of oval teardrop silver earrings, thick diamond rings and a glamorous shiny jeweled clutch bag.

On her feet, she wore a pair of PVC pumps. The transparent shoes featured a pointed toe, stiletto heel and a counter decorated with bright sparkles that matched her dress and jewelry.

