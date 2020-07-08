Kate Upton Lifts Weights in a Tie-Dye Hoodie, Neon Shorts & Metallic Sneakers

Kate Upton’s dedication to her workout grind has her trainer giving high praise.
Earlier this afternoon, trainer Ben Bruno took to Instagram to show off his high-profile client’s progression in the gym and revealed that throughout quarantine, he and Upton have done workouts on 93 out of the past 108 days. For her training session today, the model showed off her impressive landmine deadlifts in a tie-dye hoodie and bright-pink workout shorts.
Her $45 hoodie humorously reads: “You don’t have to train today … the world needs mediocre people, too,” and comes from Bruno’s own collection of apparel that he even tie-dyed himself.
I love this. @kateupton does landmine deadlifts with 110 pounds on the bar (plus whatever the bar weighs). If you’ve ever done this exercise, that’s some serious weight. Kate has gotten so strong. Wanna know her secret? It’s consistent hard work over time. I wish I had a real secret or shortcut to share, but there is none. You can’t cheat the process. During this quarantine period, Kate and I have done 93 workouts in the past 108 days. Some of the those days we train really hard and go for records, and that’s when you see the videos like this. But some days are much easier, and most workouts are what I call “hardish”—think 7/10 hard. You can’t go crazy every day, but consistency is the name of the game. I love how Kate always pushes herself to get stronger and see what she’s capable of, and she’s such a great example for women that you can get strong without getting bulky. Show her some love because she’s really worked hard at it.
As for her workout shoe of choice, Upton opted for an all-white training shoe with silver accents across both the medial and lateral sides.
The former Sports Illustrated model previously chose a similar athletic footwear silhouette for an at-home workout back in June. To demonstrate her deadlifting skills, the 28-year-old prepped for movement in a white Nike tank top with a black Swoosh and black running shorts with white accents.
Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton has been home with husband Justin Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, whose season was postponed along with the rest of the MLB. During the pandemic, the couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together has donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.
On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful career as a model-turned-actress, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.
