Kate Upton Works Out in Nike Tank Top With Running Shorts & White Sneakers

Kate Upton has been keeping up with her workout routine throughout quarantine, and she didn’t use her birthday as an excuse to slack off.

For the Sports Illustrated model’s 28th birthday, her trainer, Ben Bruno, challenged her to complete 28 reps with 28 kilograms (about 62 pounds). Upton showed off the workout via her Instagram account this weekend, completing the reps while clad in a white Nike tank top with a black Swoosh, black running shorts with white piping and white sneakers.

“28 reps with 28kg and I’ll probably be sore for 28days! Really felt my age here. @benbrunotraining feel free to skip my birthday gift next year!” Upton captioned her Instagram post. The video of her workout racked up more than 34,000 likes and was viewed nearly 400,000 times.

The gym session was just one aspect of Upton’s birthday festivities. The A-lister shared an image of herself holding some champagne while posing in the kitchen next to several vases of flowers, a tiered cake and two wrapped gift boxes. She captioned her post: “This has been such a special birthday – any day surrounded by loved ones is amazing, and I’m so grateful for my friends and family who celebrated and sent in messages from afar! #28.”

An avid gym buff, Upton has been training with Bruno for five years, he revealed via Instagram. The trainer said his client has done 70 workouts over 79 days via FaceTime during quarantine, and noted that “Not every day is an all-out grind and we have a lot of fun along the way, but when [you] put in consistent hard work over time, good things happen.”

When she’s not in the gym, Upton unsurprisingly tends to opt for fashionable attire from brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection. With regard to footwear, the actress has selected affordable styles from the likes of Sam Edelman, Reebok and Under Armour as well as high-end pairs from labels such as Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti. In addition, Upton has some serious fashion credentials under her belt, having appeared in campaigns for brands including Guess, Express and Neiman Marcus, to name a few.

Below, we have rounded up a few sneaker styles that offer a similar look to Upton’s pair.

