Kate Upton Works Out in a Scoop-Back Tank, Nike Shorts & Her Go-To Sneakers

Kate Upton is back with another impressive workout for you to try at home.
The star of “The Other Woman” joined her trainer Ben Bruno for a weight lifting session from the comfort of her own home. She prepped for the gym in a scoop-back workout tank for Nike (similar styles retail for $70) along with black and white shorts from the athletic brand as well; you can find her Swoosh-accented shorts available for $30 at Nike.com.
On her feet, she echoed the glowing white tank with matching white and gray-accented running shoes from Brooks.
This is nuts. @kateupton crushed these single leg RDLs with 80 pounds on the bar. That’s not a typo. This is more weight than most men do, and she makes it look easy. I showed this video to our mutual friend yesterday and he goes, “how the hell has she gotten so strong?”. My answer: “it’s pretty simple, but it ain’t easy. She trains six days a week and brings her best effort every day. We follow simple progressive overload, and every time I give her the option to keep the weight the same or go up, she wants to go up. Do that consistently for a few years and you end up really, really strong”. I love Kate’s attitude toward training and it’s really cool to see her progression over the years. PS- she’s gonna be so sore from this I think…
The white sneakers resemble her go-to pair for workouts from the brand; she most recently sported the style in July for a session of record-setting hip thrusts. She matched the kicks to a motivational sweatshirt as well as cropped wine-red leggings to get her sweat in.
Okkkkk @kateupton, new personal record for hip thrusts—205 pounds for 12 reps. She pauses each rep for a second at the top too, which makes it much harder, but also makes it more effective. Seriously impressive work. Kate has been working her ass off during this quarantine, and she’s getting really strong. I love it. To the people who still say that lifting weights will make women bulky, well, I don’t know what to tell you. Her hip thrust form is spot-on, so I just want to highlight a few coaching points if you want to do this exercise on your own. *** – Pause each rep for a second at the top. This ensures that you’re controlling the weight and not going too heavy, and you’ll also feel it more in your butt. *** – Engage your core as if your doing a mini crunch. This helps to ensure that you don’t overarch your back and helps encourage a slight posterior pelvic tilt, which puts maximal stress on the glutes and also protects the lower back. Along these lines, it helps to look straight ahead rather than up at the ceiling. *** -Use a full range of motion. Between each rep you should come all the way down so you’re almost sitting on the floor. No half-repping. *** – Placing a mini-band around the knees is optional, but for people who have a tendency to go into valgus (knees caving in), it’s a good reminder to keep the knees pressed out. And anecdotally, a lot of people feel it more in their glutes doing it this way. Your call, but definitely try it.
Upton has had a successful career as a model-turned-actress, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.
