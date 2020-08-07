Kate Upton Works Out in a Scoop-Back Tank, Nike Shorts & Her Go-To Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton is back with another impressive workout for you to try at home.

The star of “The Other Woman” joined her trainer Ben Bruno for a weight lifting session from the comfort of her own home. She prepped for the gym in a scoop-back workout tank for Nike (similar styles retail for $70) along with black and white shorts from the athletic brand as well; you can find her Swoosh-accented shorts available for $30 at Nike.com.

On her feet, she echoed the glowing white tank with matching white and gray-accented running shoes from Brooks.

The white sneakers resemble her go-to pair for workouts from the brand; she most recently sported the style in July for a session of record-setting hip thrusts. She matched the kicks to a motivational sweatshirt as well as cropped wine-red leggings to get her sweat in.

Watch on FN

Upton has had a successful career as a model-turned-actress, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Flip through the gallery to see Kate Upton’s impressive street style evolution over the past decade.