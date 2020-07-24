Kate Upton Lifts Weights In Cropped Leggings, a ‘Girl Power’ Sweatshirt & Brooks Sneakers

Kate Upton showed off her impressive weight lifting skills yesterday by setting her new personal record for hip thrusts.
The “Other Woman” actress’ trainer Ben Bruno took to Instagram to show Upton’s impressive fitness routine as she wowed viewers by lifting 205 pounds. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star gave herself a touch of motivation with her sweatshirt that read “Girl Power” layered over her burgundy cropped leggings.
For her workout-ready footwear, Upton decided on an all-white silhouette courtesy of Brooks Running.
Okkkkk @kateupton, new personal record for hip thrusts—205 pounds for 12 reps. She pauses each rep for a second at the top too, which makes it much harder, but also makes it more effective. Seriously impressive work. Kate has been working her ass off during this quarantine, and she’s getting really strong. I love it. To the people who still say that lifting weights will make women bulky, well, I don’t know what to tell you. Her hip thrust form is spot-on, so I just want to highlight a few coaching points if you want to do this exercise on your own. *** – Pause each rep for a second at the top. This ensures that you’re controlling the weight and not going too heavy, and you’ll also feel it more in your butt. *** – Engage your core as if your doing a mini crunch. This helps to ensure that you don’t overarch your back and helps encourage a slight posterior pelvic tilt, which puts maximal stress on the glutes and also protects the lower back. Along these lines, it helps to look straight ahead rather than up at the ceiling. *** -Use a full range of motion. Between each rep you should come all the way down so you’re almost sitting on the floor. No half-repping. *** – Placing a mini-band around the knees is optional, but for people who have a tendency to go into valgus (knees caving in), it’s a good reminder to keep the knees pressed out. And anecdotally, a lot of people feel it more in their glutes doing it this way. Your call, but definitely try it.
The actress previously chose a similar athletic footwear silhouette for another workout with Bruno on July 8, this time matching them to a tie-dye hoodie and neon leggings.
Her $45 hoodie humorously reads: “You don’t have to train today … the world needs mediocre people, too,” and comes from Bruno’s own collection of apparel that he even tie-dyed himself.
I love this. @kateupton does landmine deadlifts with 110 pounds on the bar (plus whatever the bar weighs). If you’ve ever done this exercise, that’s some serious weight. Kate has gotten so strong. Wanna know her secret? It’s consistent hard work over time. I wish I had a real secret or shortcut to share, but there is none. You can’t cheat the process. During this quarantine period, Kate and I have done 93 workouts in the past 108 days. Some of the those days we train really hard and go for records, and that’s when you see the videos like this. But some days are much easier, and most workouts are what I call “hardish”—think 7/10 hard. You can’t go crazy every day, but consistency is the name of the game. I love how Kate always pushes herself to get stronger and see what she’s capable of, and she’s such a great example for women that you can get strong without getting bulky. Show her some love because she’s really worked hard at it.
Upton herself has had a successful career as a model-turned-actress, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.
