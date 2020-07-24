Kate Upton Lifts Weights In Cropped Leggings, a ‘Girl Power’ Sweatshirt & Brooks Sneakers

Kate Upton showed off her impressive weight lifting skills yesterday by setting her new personal record for hip thrusts.

The “Other Woman” actress’ trainer Ben Bruno took to Instagram to show Upton’s impressive fitness routine as she wowed viewers by lifting 205 pounds. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star gave herself a touch of motivation with her sweatshirt that read “Girl Power” layered over her burgundy cropped leggings.

For her workout-ready footwear, Upton decided on an all-white silhouette courtesy of Brooks Running.

The actress previously chose a similar athletic footwear silhouette for another workout with Bruno on July 8, this time matching them to a tie-dye hoodie and neon leggings.

Her $45 hoodie humorously reads: “You don’t have to train today … the world needs mediocre people, too,” and comes from Bruno’s own collection of apparel that he even tie-dyed himself.

Upton herself has had a successful career as a model-turned-actress, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

