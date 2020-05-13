Kate Upton Tackles the Ultimate Mom Workout in a Bright Pink Tank, Camo Shorts + Nikes

Kate Upton just tackled the ultimate mom workout thanks to a little help from her 1-year-old daughter Genevieve.

The former Sports Illustrated model, who wore a bright pink tank top and camo athletic shorts, added weight to her lunges as she held tight to her toddler with husband and MLB star Justin Verlander. Finishing off her activewear ensemble with neon green and blue-accented gray Nike sneakers, Upton captioned the post: “My baby girl is my favorite addition to my @strong4mefit workouts.”

Throughout their time in quarantine due to the postponing of the MLB season, Upton and Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, have continued giving back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. After announcing their plan on April 4, the couple together has donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department as well as another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group comprised of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful career as a model-turned-actress, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old leans in favor of designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

